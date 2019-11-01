St. Mary’s students visit nursing home residents for annual Halloween fun

JOPLIN, Mo.–A Halloween tradition between an area school and nursing home continues.

Each year, students from St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School in Joplin go across the street to two different nursing homes to show off their costumes to the residents.

“The kids love it, the neighbors love it, they’re all sitting there waiting with their candy, ready to hand it out,” explained Westgate at Wildwood Ranch administrator Christina Milar.

“We spend three to four different occasions or events with them throughout the year to, not only visit with the residents, but to form a friendships and partnership with the complex,” added St. Mary’s principal Joanna Lown.

The tradition started several decades ago when the students at the original St. Mary’s school visited residents inside the Greenbrier Nursing Home, both of which were destroyed in the 2011 Joplin tornado.