St. Mary’s students finish off Confirmation class with service project

The St. Mary’s Confirmation class in Joplin spent their last session giving the Lafayette House fleece blankets they made as a service project.

A few weeks ago, the shelter spoke to the class about their work within the community and how they are a safe haven for women and children.

The 47 students were so moved by the presentation, they decided to make blankets for them.

And through this project, students learned about the needs of our community.

“I think the service project is an important part of the Confirmation process because that’s one of the things that we’re taught,” explained leader Margie Black. “That it’s not just about us, it’s about all kinds of people in the world that need our help.”

In two week’s time, the Confirmation class finished 37 blankets to the non-profit organization.