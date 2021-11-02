St. Mary’s students celebrate Day of the Dead, remembering the lives of those who have passed

JOPLIN, Mo. — For a growing number of four state residents, the celebration of the Halloween season doesn’t end on October 31st.

All Saints Day is November 1st, and today, November 2nd, is All Souls Day, or Day of the Dead. Many Hispanic residents have honored that date in years past by celebrating the lives of loved ones who’ve passed away.

Students at St. Mary’s have created home altars also known as “Ofrendas” of their departed loved ones. St. Mary’s Spanish teacher Margie Black says it’s a beautiful way to honor their lives and keep their memories alive

“We tend to get more caught up on the grief and the losses and certainly it is all those things, but this tradition tends to celebrate the lives of that person or those people, they bring favorite foods, or items of that deceased one. It’s just a beautiful way to honoring them where it focuses more on the life rather than the death,” said Margie Black, St. Mary’s Elementary School Spanish Teacher.

Black says the celebration of All Soul’s Day has become more well known in recent years as a result of animated movies such as “Coco” and “The Book of Life.”