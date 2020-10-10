St. Mary’s receives Heart Healthy School Of The Year Award

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local school is being rewarded for making sure kids have a healthy heart.

St. Mary’s received the American Heart Association’s Heart Healthy School of the Year Award.

The award recognizes the schools ability to include heart health and awareness in their education.

The school has participated in the kid heart challenge for the past 6 years to raise money for the organization and encourage their kids to be active.

Jett Finley, Top Earning Student, said, “We did jump rope, we did challenges, some obstacle courses.”

P.E. Teacher, Margie Black, accepted the heart healthy award on behalf of St. Mary’s before presenting the AHA with a check for $7,800 which the school raised in the Spring.