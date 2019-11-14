St. Mary’s Elementary gives back

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin elementary school answers the call for kids coats.

Last week we told you about a Joplin ministry pleading for winter coats for children.

So, students at St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School in Joplin saw that story and went to work collecting coats to take to Crosslines Ministry in Joplin.

Wednesday they gathered all of them up to get ready to take to Crosslines and Children’s Haven.

“It’s important that people get a chance to stay warm and that they feel comforted,” said Reid Stanley, student at St. Mary’s.

Students brought in almost a hundred coats, nearly 80 hats, 84 sets of gloves and mitten and 14 scarves.