St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School increases summer enrichment opportunities

JOPLIN, Mo. - What does a teacher do during the summer? If you are St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School, you teach.



The school has increased the number of enrichment opportunities this summer for elementary school aged kids. And Principal Joanne Lown says she's enjoying the STEM class she's teaching because it allows her to go back to her teaching roots.

"In Kindergarten through second, we're doing fairy tale STEM where we're taking a fairy tale everyday and then building what ever that part of the fairy tale is based around we have an art camp, we did a national parks camp, we did a math camp, so we have a whole month of enriching activities," says Joanne Lown, St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School Principal.

She's teaching a class on sharks next week. Many of the students who have signed up for the classes are from area public schools.