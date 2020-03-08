St. Louis County woman tests positive for COVID-19

To watch the full story, click here!

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Saturday evening the State of Missouri reported its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Governor Mike Parson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page held a press conference in the County Executive’s office in Clayton to inform the public about the case.

Governor Parson said a young woman who had been studying abroad in Italy is Missouri’s first coronavirus case.

The woman in her 20’s is self-quarantined along with her parents at their home in St. Louis County.



The young woman was seen and tested at a Mercy hospital. Hospital authorities said they immediately took the young woman to a separate area called a negative pressure room where they were prepared for testing. The hospital official said the woman did not need hospitalization and said the hospital is safe for anyone who needs to go there.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said this is not a time to panic and urged everyone to practice good hygiene with hand washing.



Congresswoman Ann Wagner said she has been told 4 million additional test kits will be available next week. The Congresswoman was at the evening news conference where she pointed out that congress had appropriated $8 billion in a funding package to combat the coronavirus and eventually produce a vaccine.

To date the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Serviced has tested 26 people for COVID-19 including the St. Louis County woman who tested positive. Three additional test cases are still under evaluation.

St. Louis County has set up a coronavirus hotline: 314-615-2660