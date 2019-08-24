St. James restaurant works to wrap up new Webb City branch renovations

A wine bar and event center called “Just a Taste” is working to wrap up renovations on Main Street.

This will be the second location for the business, following the original storefront in St. James, Missouri.

The operation will open focusing on beverages, but is expected to add food down the road, helping to fill a need in downtown Webb City.

“There has been a lacking of the sit-down restaurants and so that is going to be our focus here in the near future,” explained Erin Turner with Webb City Economic Development.

“Just a Taste” will hold its soft opening on August 30th from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

It’s located at 1st and Main.