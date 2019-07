An area school is gearing up for its single-biggest fundraiser of the year.

The St. Ann’s Catholic School annual spring charity auction is scheduled for Saturday, February 23rd, at 6 pm. The theme for this year’s event is “Fiesta Like There’s No Manana” and is being held at the CRM Auditorium in Carthage.

Tickets are twenty five dollars in advance and thirty dollars at the door. For more information on the event, and tickets to it, you can call 417-358-2674.