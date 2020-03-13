Sprint Triathlon to benefit local animal shelter

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local animal shelter is organizing a sprint triathlon.

On March 28th, Faithful Friends Animal Advocates is hosting the Neosho Sprint Triathlon at the Neosho Freeman Family YMCA.

Racers will participate in a 300 yard swim, 12.5 mile bike ride, and a 5k run.

All proceeds from the race will support the no-kill animal rescue and adoption center.

Helen Hale, Triathlon Organizer, said, “It’s one of my favorite fundraisers that we put on just because that whole healthy lifestyle. It’s kinda of motivational and we also promote healthy animals, healthy people, I think it’s a fun event.”

To register or volunteer for the triathlon, follow the link below.

https://ffaatriathlon.com/