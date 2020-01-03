Springfield woman and 5-year-old boy reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman and a young boy who are missing.

40-year-old April Schackart and 5-year-old Liam Larimore were last seen Thursday night at 2140 N. Oakland Ave. They were in a white GMC truck (license plate unknown) with “1800GOTJUNK” on the side.

They were reported missing by April’s boyfriend, who last spoke to her around 8:00 p.m.

April Schackart is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Liam Larimore is four feet tall, 50 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts should call 911 or Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810. You can also make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).