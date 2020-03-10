Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade cancelled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.(KOLR) — Organizers of the Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced on Facebook that they are canceling the parade this year.

According to their Facebook post, concerns over the coronavirus informed their decision.

“As of today there are no discovered cases of COVID19 in the Ozarks,” the post said. “We want to keep it that way.”

The post says health officials and government leaders are strongly urging against holding large gatherings.

The Irish Pet Contest is also canceled.

“We care deeply about the people of our city,” the post said. “We would rather cancel a parade in an abundance of caution than risk doing anything that might expose paradegoers to illness.”