Springfield Police welcome daughter of fallen officer back to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department banded together to welcome back the daughter of a fallen officer.
Earlier this year, SPD’s Officer Christopher Walsh was shot and killed while attempting to rescue a shooting victim at an E. Chestnut Expressway gas station.
This week, his fellow officers showed their support for his daughter Morgan as she returned to school.
Fallen SPD Officer Chris Walsh, couldn’t be here to see his girl off to school today, but we know he’s watching from above as we support and stand with her.Springfield, MO Police Department