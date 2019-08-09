Springfield Police arrest armed person at Walmart on Republic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR 10) – The Springfield Police Department tweeted out Thursday that an armed man was arrested at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on W. Republic Road.

Later, Lt. Mike Lucas with Springfield Police confirmed it was a white man in his 20s, armed with a rifle that was taken into custody.

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business. In fact, he’s lucky to be alive still to be honest,” he told reporters.

Lucas said Thursday evening that no shots were fired and nobody was injured. However, the man is still in custody.

“We definitely have some crimes here,” he said.

According to Lt. Lucas, an off duty fireman who was at the Walmart is to thank in some part for the young man’s arrest.

For now, investigators will review both the Walmart security footage and the armed 20-year-old’s social media profiles.

Lucas says there may have been a Facebook live posted by the man. Officers plan to watch the video and learn his intentions.

Lucas said the store’s multiple security cameras will make it easy for SPD to study his behavior.

“Walmart has hundreds of cameras,” Lucas said. “Every footstep he took here is going to chronicle and document his actions.”

At about 4:30 this afternoon officers responded to an incident at a local business on W. Republic Rd. An individual was detained. We do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/98MQUZ1Qpj — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) August 8, 2019

This is a developing story.