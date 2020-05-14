Springfield murder investigation leads to charges on three suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Three people now have charges involving a murder investigation in Springfield.

According to police, 34-year-old Elijah McReynolds went missing in the summer of 2019. His body hasn’t been found yet, but it’s assumed he is deceased after his blood was found in the back of a U Haul.

That same vehicle was involved in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Marshfield August 2019.

William Skaggs, 23, and Kaleigh Pickle, 25, were arrested last month and are facing 2nd-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

Kaleigh Pickle and William Skaggs

Dustin Winter, 30, is charged with 1st-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Winter was already in jail in a different county for a different charge.

