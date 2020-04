SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Springfield man pleads guilty in a 2017 murder case.

32 year old Lafayette Starr admitted he was responsible for the shooting death of 21 year old Tayler Anderson in Sarcoxie.

21 year old Gage Williams was also sustained gunshot injuries but survived.

Starr pleaded guilty to second degree murder and first degree assault – carrying penalties of life in prison and 15 years.

He will officially be sentenced in June.