Springfield man convicted of 2 murders in 5 days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A Springfield man has been convicted of committing two murders within five days last year.

A Greene County jury found 26-year-old Willie Haughton guilty Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Lance Loveless and Robert Hewitt.

Prosecutors say Haughton killed Loveless in March 2018 to steal his gun.

Then, Haughton used that stolen gun five days later to kill Hewitt. Loveless and Hewitt were both found shot to death in their cars in the spring of 2018.

Haughton’s GPS monitoring device connected him to both crime scenes.