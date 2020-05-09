Springfield man charged with sexually assaulting three minors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – A Springfield man is facing several sexual abuse charges after allegedly performing sexual acts on minors without consent.

William Shane Berg is charged with five counts of second-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The initial report was that Springfield Det. Brian Smith contacted Berg while on duty. Berg told Smith that he heard he had child molestation allegations against him and that he would turn himself in. Smith told Berg that an investigation would need to occur and asked if he wanted to talk.

Berg handed off his devices to Smith to be searched by police.

During the forensic interviews, one of the victims said Berg started touching him sexually when he was in fifth grade. He said Berg would give him marijuana and one-time acid to make him complaint.

According to a probable cause statement, the last incident took place on April 7, 2020.

The victim said that when he was 15, Berg would sometimes record the sexual acts. He said he could see the light-activated on the phone.

Another victim said that Berg performed sexual acts on him from ages 16-17. He said he never wanted to do these things, but Berg would use video games as leverage, and if he refused, he would lose his PlayStation.

On April 13, 2020, police did a forensic report on Berg’s personal devices and found images of alleged sexual acts involving the victims and Berg.

According to officials, Berg wrote apology letters to the victims.