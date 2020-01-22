Springfield man becomes one of the youngest executive directors of a state party

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — A Springfield man just became one of the youngest executive directors for a state or county party in the U.S.

Sam Smith is 20-years-old and was just hired to be the executive director for the Greene County Democrats.

He says he’s very honored to be chosen for this position and is well aware of the criticism he may face.

Smith says in recent years he has seen a lot more young people become involved in politics.

“Trump getting elected has really played a role in that, a lot of young people saw that as a call to action,” Smith said. “A lot of us, especially as the nation gets more diverse, have a lot of friends who might be affected by LGBT laws that you see as more strict, by immigration laws that a lot of us are concerned with.”

Smith encourages other young people to reach out to Greene County Democrats if they want to pursue a career in politics or to be involved in any way.

