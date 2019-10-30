Springfield health department completes study after three years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — A new community health assessment has been completed by the Springfield Greene County Health Department.

This assessment is taken every three years and it identifies the top three health concerns across the area.

We caught up with the assistant director of the health department, John Mooney, during the city council luncheon today and he shared the results with us.

“So the three health priority issues,” Mooney said. “Once again, so this is the second time in a row we’ve had the same priority health issues, which are heart disease, mental health and lung disease.”

To focus on these health issues the department plans to continue its focus on Tobacco 21.

A new program is also in the works called Family Connects that helps families with newborns get in touch with all the services they need.

The department is also committed to making sure health is a priority in the city’s comprehensive plan.