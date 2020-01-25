Springdale PD searching for suspects after drive-by shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. officers with the Springdale Police Department responded to a gunshots call in the area of Wagon Wheel Road.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a male who said that he was stopped at the intersection of Silent Grove Rd. and Wagon Wheel Rd. when he was approached on the lefthand side by a Silver Kia Sorento.

The man said that while the Kia Sorento was parked next to him, a passenger in the vehicle fired several shots toward him.

No people were struck or injured but the male’s vehicle was struck by several bullets.

The Kia Sorento left the area westbound on Wagon Wheel towards Interstate I-49 and is believed to be occupied by two males.

Springdale Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 479-751-4542 or the criminal investigation division at 479-750-8139.