Spring Soccer accepting applications to register in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for its Spring Youth Soccer Program.

Its open to boys and girls ages 5-14.

Games will be played at the Joplin Athletic Complex and schedules will be set by each coach.

Organizers say this program teaches kids important skills they need for the future.

Carla Bond, Recreation Manager, says, “The great thing about soccer is it’s a very introductory sport. The kids start they can kind of see and judge their interest and see if they enjoy it. Its really good on communication and working as a team and learning sportsmanship and those basic skills that we all kind of take for granted as adults.”

The deadline to register is Monday, March 8.

It costs $40 per player.

Practices will begin the week of March 15 and games begin March 29.