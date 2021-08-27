Spring River Inn neon sign to be restored

RIVERTON, Kans. — The Kansas Historic Route 66 Association is working to restore life — and illumination — to a piece of history in Cherokee County.

The group recently reacquired the iconic neon sign from the former Spring River Inn in Riverton. It closed in the mid-90’s, before burning down a few years later.

But the sign survived.

An attempt to restore it 8-years ago fell through — but now, the association is on a mission — and hopes it will, once again, help shine a light on the history of Route-66.

“It’s iconic, a lot of people from everywhere traveled to eat there, but it’s also, the Route 66 byway or alignment doesn’t have a lot of neon signs,” said Renee Charles, Kansas Historic Route 66 Association President.

The association is looking raise 10-thousand dollars to help cover the costs of restoration and installation of a new electric meter.

