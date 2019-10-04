Spring River bridge north of La Russell among those chosen for MO bridge improvement program

The governor’s plan to rehab bridges around Missouri will soon include one in Jasper County.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved work on the Route U bridge at Spring River north of La Russell.

The $750,000 project will be handled by Phillips Hardy, Inc. of Booneville, Missouri.

“The Jasper U, basically what we’re doing right now, along with the other bridges we did in the plans — finalized and get those out by the end of the year, so we can get to those projects after the wintertime,” explained MODOT engineer Dave Taylor.

The commission approved a total of eight projects at its meeting. Along with the Route U bridge, that includes $2 million in resurfacing on Jasper County Routes H, M, and MM, and Route CC in Newton County.