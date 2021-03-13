Spring Market helps raise money for students and teachers at a Joplin Middle School

JOPLIN, Mo. — Vendors around The Four State Area come together to help a local middle school.

Joplin South Middle School hosted a “Spring Market” event to help raise money for their students and teachers.

The fundraiser will assist the school in buying computers, speakers, book sets, calculators, and other classroom supplies.

Thirty vendors from Kansas and Missouri offered clothes, jewelry, jams and jellies, and art pieces to help the school’s cause.

Chris Mitchell Principal, says, “You know it’s been great the people have come in and we’ve seen a lot of familiar faces coming in and supporting the schools Joplin community has done a really good job supporting the Joplin schools. And so we’ve seen a lot of our parents that have come in to be apart of this.”

He says he hopes to have another spring market in the near future.