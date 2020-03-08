Spring Kids Garage Sale aims to inspire entrepreneurship in children

JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids gather their unwanted toys and clothes, all while learning how to run a business.

Joplin Parks and Recreation hosted the annual Spring Kids Garage Sale at the Senior Center.

25 vendors sold clothes, shoes, games, and books.

Throughout the sale, kids were in charge, learning how to make change, make a sale, and become an entrepreneur, all with their parents there for assistance.

The Joplin Parks and Recreation department puts on this event in hopes of inspiring young businessmen and women.

Jessica Johnson/Joplin Parks and Recreation Coordinator, says, “So it definitely puts the kid in the driver’s seat and they get to bargain with people and take money, make change, things like that they don’t always get to do.”

Joplin Parks and Rec will be hosting a flashlight Easter egg hunt on April 3 at the Joplin Athletic Complex softball fields.