Spring comes early for SEK Humane Society

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Spring came a little early for the SEK Humane Society this year.

As temperatures begin to warm up, the animal shelter typically sees an increase in puppy and kitten litters.

But they are already needing more supplies and foster parents to keep up with more litters already in the shelter.

It’s something they usually don’t see until around march.

Jasmine Kyle, SEK Humane Society, said, “The biggest thing for spring of course is infant formula, for dogs and for kittens, they’re just like little human babies, they need to be fed their milk. And then of course, wet cat food, wet dog food, kitty litter, those big ones are the ones we really need during this time.”

The SEK Humane Society offers incentives for foster pet parents looking to adopt the pet in their care.

To drop off supplies at the shelter, you can do so at 485 East 560th Avenue in Pittsburg.