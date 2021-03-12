Spring Cleaning for a cause

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Many people will probably start their Spring cleaning soon.

And a boutique in Pittsburg wants to use the time to help others. Audacious on North Broadway is currently accepting gently used clothes and accessories. Those items will then get into the hands of those in need thanks to places like The Doggie Bag Thrift Store, St. Mary’s, and the Career Clothes Closet at Pittsburg State.

Sydney Anselmi, Audacious Owner, said, “It’s kind of been a wild year, a lot of the things that women have been wearing, maybe this past year they’re done with, you know it’s got a lot of bad memories or everything that we’ve been through, we thought this would be a really great way to incentivize people to help out others who maybe need access to some nicer clothing, some better clothing.”

People can also designate a specific organization for their donations. They simply to mention where – when they drop them off.