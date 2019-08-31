Spring Awakening ‘sneak peek’ at Joplin Pridefest

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Spring Awakening is a musical Joplin Little Theater will host performances Oct 17 – 19.

Directed by Becky Arnall of Dream Theater Troupe.

Saturday afternoon at JoMo Pridefest the cast performed songs from the musical! Broadcast it LIVE on Joplin News First at 2:00 PM. Be sure to follow live! alerts so you don’t miss live events as they are happening in the area.

Spring Awakening is a rock musical based on the 1891, controversial German play Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind. Set in late 19th-century Germany, the musical tells the story of young adults discovering the inner and outer tumult of teenage sexuality. In the musical, alternative rock is employed as part of the folk-infused rock score.



-“I didn’t know musicals could sound like that!”

-“Yes, it’s heavy subject matter but it makes it great. You can feel the passion written into every line.”

-“I could listen to this soundtrack over and over.”

-“Beautiful and important.”



Winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Book, Best Score, and BEST MUSICAL!



*Mature audiences only



PERFORMANCES:

October 17-19th nightly at 7:30 PM

October 19th Saturday Matinee at 2:30 PM



TICKETS:

$10 General Admission

Available at www.jltplay.org

