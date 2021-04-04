Spring Art Challenge being put on to sharpen artistic skills

NEOSHO, Mo. — With the start of April, there is a new creative challenge for local artists.

The Neosho Arts Council started their Spring Art Challenge that is an online arts contest that offers a chance to sharpen artistic skills and enjoy creative expression.

This year, there are four challenges, including drawing, comics, photography, and writing.

The event is free and open to the public.

Sarah Serio President of the Neosho Arts Council, says, “There’s a lot of creative people in our community and this is a good opportunity to try something for the first time maybe and if you take part of an event challenge yourself to tackle a new artistic discipline maybe you’ve never done comic book art this is something to give it a try.”

For more information, click here email or call 417-592-1673.