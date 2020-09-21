Sports fans have a new gathering spot for games in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — While Arrowhead Stadium is limiting the amount of fans, sports fans are finding plenty of other spots to catch the big game.

Hackett’s Hot Wings in Joplin says football being back has been great for business.

Earlier this year, they had to close their dining areas to the public, and offer to-go and curbside service–even being closed on Sundays.

Now that the Chiefs are back on the gridiron, they are looking forward to welcoming back football fans every week.

Floyd Hackett, Hackett’s Hot Wings, says, “But since football season started back up, things have been pretty steady. And now that football season it’s even more busier. It’s good for us.”

Hackett’s offers plenty of specials on game days.

They also thank the community for their endless support to keep them open during these unprecedented times.