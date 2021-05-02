Splash pad in King Jack Park is back open

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local splash pad is back open for the summer.

The Webb City Splash Pad is located inside King Jack Park.

The water feature is mining themed and has fountains and an oversized bucket which dumps water.

The city conducted tests and completed maintenance before reopening the splash pad this weekend.

Carl Francis, City Administrator, says, “Last year it was used very heavily up until we ran into the issues with covid and the pandemic. Years past when it first opened you could see as many as 100 kids on that splash pad at a same time. We hope to see it utilized a lot. We hope to see good weather. We’re proud of king jack park and all the amentities that are offered there.”

The splash pad is open seven days a week from 9 A,M. until dark.