Splash Pad coming soon to Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new city project is making a big “splash” in Pittsburg.

A new splash pad will soon be coming to Schlanger Park.

This will be replacing the old fill and drain pool which previously had existed in the park since the 1930’s.

The city plans to open it in mid-July alongside the new pavilion and butterfly garden in the park.

The project was funded halfway by The Land and Water Conservation Fund grant back in 2020 but then gained community support to move the rest of the project along.

Kim Vogel, Pittsburg Parks And Recreation Director, says, “Several organizations step up to volunteer financially to help move the project forward, which has been great, some donations that have come in, otherwise we couldn’t do it, so everyone seems pretty excited to have this in our community.”

The Everybody Plays taskforce is looking for volunteers to help with the park this summer.

If you’d like to get involved you can contact Vogel at Pittsburg Parks and Recreation at (620) 231-8310