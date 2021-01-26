Spiva hosts exhibit highlighting East Town’s history

JOPLIN, Mo. — The art work of the historically African American portion of Joplin is on public display.

It’s called Journey: Legacy East Town and is currently in the regional gallery at Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin. Sarah Clements, Education Director at Spiva, says it is the textile work of Joplin native Sara Ruffin. But Clements says the display also contains first hand accounts and poetry of Ruffin, who grew up in one of the area’s oldest neighborhoods.

Sarah Clements, Education Director, Spiva Center For the Arts, said, “It’s really interesting because Route 66 runs through East Town and it was really a cross pollination of Arts and Culture and so that’s depicted here as well as human rights and race struggles and everything in between so there really just a little bit of everything and it’s truly highlighted in her work.”

And if you haven’t had the chance to experience it yet, the display will run all the way through the middle of March.