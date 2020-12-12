Spiva Gift shop helps artists during pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re looking for one of a kind gift ideas this holiday season, you might consider making a trip to the Spiva Center for the Arts.

Almost every item in the facility is available for purchase, that includes all the works in the main gallery, the gift shop, and in the Christmas gift bazaar on the second floor of the center. And Jade Henning-Cantrell says all the artisans who produced the works could really use the business.

Jade Henning-Cantrell, Administrator, Spiva Center For The Arts, said, “Artists haven’t been really able to sell their works this year, I mean it’s been difficult, galleries have been closed, art fairs have been closed, and this is a really good opportunity for them to make a little bit of money.”

The Spiva Center for the arts is located at 222 West 3rd Street in Joplin. Their days of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from the hours of noon to four.