Spiva Center for the Arts to host Holiday Bazaar

JOPLIN, Mo. — Events have been getting canceled in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus—but that has disrupted several artists careers.

How are they adjusting to such a tough time in their careers? Many of them have shifted to trying to sell their work online, but it’s really those in person events that help them make most of their money.

Ginger Copeland, Joplin Artist, said, “Everything else that I had planned to do has been canceled, so marketing the art has been difficult.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic local artists have been struggling. Chances to display their work have been all but dashed with events being canceled left and right.

Jade Henning-Cantrell, Spiva Administrator, said, “They haven’t been able to show, many of their exhibits have been shut down, because a lot of galleries have been shut down.”

Steve Doerr, Joplin Artist, said, “My wife and I usually have done 14 art shows a year, this year we’ve done zero.”

Eliminating sources of income, many now struggle to afford art supplies for their work.

“Many of the artists have been limited in to what they have been able to do, and even for some I know, they haven’t been able to sell things, they haven’t been able to make things.”

So when safe opportunities arrive, it’s almost like a saving grace. For local artists in Joplin that is Spiva Center for the Arts Holiday Bazaar.

“We wanted to give an opportunity to local artists so that they could show their work so they could sell their work because they haven’t really had that opportunity over the summer and in the spring,” said Henning-Cantrell.

Giving the Joplin community a safe way to buy art, even in a pandemic.

“You’re not walking into a Wal-Mart or any place like that where there’s a big crowd. Very limited number of people, so you can feel safe coming here and looking at the different artwork,” said Doerr.

And giving artists a time to shine when so much of the past few months have been a struggle.

“Actually this is the first time I’ve seen it was today, and so it was really very nice, it made me feel very good,” said Copeland.

The bazaar features work from 16 artists from around the area including cross stitch work, jewelry, and pottery. The event will be open every Tuesday through Saturday up until the 23rd of December.