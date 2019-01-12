Spiva Center for the Arts holds reception for new exhibits

An arts center in Joplin is ringing in the new year with a new exhibit.

Spiva Center for the Arts held a reception for its two new exhibits today, Strata: Layered Meanings and Drawn. The exhibit Strata showcases contemporary artists who explore their subjects through layers both figural and literal. While drawn celebrates experimentation of drawing, but reminding oneself of the value of the drawing process.

"We're here to bring to Joplin an experience that nobody else is doing and that's why we're a community arts center is to expose people in our community to different art than what they might have seen ... what they might see normally,” says Shawn Conroy, Spiva Center for the Arts Exhibits Director.

Tomorrow morning at Spiva Center for the Arts, Courtney Wasson will be giving a talk about the exhibit Stratan beginning at 11am.