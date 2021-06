JOPLIN, MO – Thanks to donations, a Joplin art camp will be a lot more affordable for kids and their parents.

The typical camp cost at “Spiva Center for the Arts” is $100.

It will now be $5 per student after donations from the “Corley Memorial Trust,” the “Harlan Trust,” and the “Lemons Charitable Trust.”

Camp sessions at Spiva are for kids between the ages of 6 and 17.

For more information on registering for them, click here.