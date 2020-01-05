Spiritual leaders suffering from preacher burnouts

Mo. (KOLR) — They are on call 24/7 and are seen as spiritual leaders, now many are facing a real problem: pastor burnout.

This topic of pastor burnout took off most recently when news of pastor Howard John Wesley in Alexandria, Virginia took time off citing being tired.

Also, the tragic case of associate pastor Jarrid Wilson in Riverside, California took his own life after struggling with mental issues.

Pastor Dennis Webb leads a congregation of about 500 at a new beginnings fellowship in Hollister.

He’s been married 47 years, has two daughters and 7 grandchildren. Webb says at one point,

The pressures of leadership became so intense he suffered from stress that affected him mentally and physically.

Pastor Webb talked about why he believes more pastors are feeling it and what needs to be done to prevent it.

“Now, you not only have to be good at preaching and teaching the Word,” Webb said, “you have to understand all kinds of facets of business, legal issues, personnel issues and then on top of that, just leading in 21 century requires advance skills in leadership.”

According to stats from Barna Research Group,1500 pastors leave the ministry each month.

Pastor Webb also says members of the congregation can help by stepping up and using some of their own skills in the ministry.

“Churches need to make their pastor take at least one two week sabbatical,” Webb said. “I don’t want to call it vacation. He needs to take two weeks time and go do something else besides work.”