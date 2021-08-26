Spirit Halloween opens in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — If Halloween is your favorite time of the year, you’re in luck.

A number of area stores are already selling Halloween-themed items and bulk candy. And, Spirit Halloween in Joplin has already opened its doors.

You’ll find it inside the north entrance of the old Sears store in Northpark Mall.

Store manager, Raymond Gall, says the size of his store this year is larger than ever.

“Actually, our animatronics, everything décor, we love the décor, it’s something we’re really focusing on this year, we have a lot of home décor, lot of signs, lot of freaky stuff and a lot of horror, our hours will increase as we go through the season slowly but surely, right now, Monday through Friday, we’re 11 through 7, Saturday 10 to 8, and then Sunday 12 to six,” said Raymond Gall, Spirit Halloween Store Manager

This year, the store is collecting money for Mercy hospitals across the country.

Donations will be used to purchase toys and educational items.