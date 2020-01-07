Spirit Aerosystems offering voluntary layoffs due to ongoing uncertainty regarding 737 MAX

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems is offering a voluntary layoff program for eligible employees due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding the 737 MAX.

“It feels like a gut punch, just after the holidays,” said IAM Lodge 70 Union President Cornell Beard. “I would say it’s the unknown that isn’t acceptable. We would really like to have something concrete as far as knowing what exactly are you guys going to do. What, how many are you looking to lay off?”

The company said they are evaluating a range of potential actions to reduce costs, and they do not know how long the pause in production will last, or what the production rate will be when it does resume.

“We continue to work with Boeing on resuming production of the MAX,” Spirit said in a statement. “Our goal is to support Boeing as it works toward a safe return of the MAX to service.”

The company tells KSN News that they remain focused on long-term interests, stockholders and other stakeholders, including employees.

Beard says the company likely has a number it needs to accept the layoffs. He says, often, if a company does not get the number of layoffs it needs on a volunteer basis the next move would be mandatory layoffs.

“I hope that isn’t where this is heading but you can never be too sure. I just try to remain positive and keep talking to the company and see what we can work out,” said Beard.