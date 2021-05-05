Spire works to help customers

FOUR STATE AREA — Spire Energy has launched a new tool that will benefit their customers.

Now, residential customers of the utility company will be able to use their energy expert tool in the my account tab of their profile. It will help better assess energy usage, improve efficiency and save money.

When using it, customers will answer a few questions about their home — Regarding the information provided, the tool will then provide recommendations on how you can make your home more energy efficient.

Lemartt Holman – Spire Energy Efficiency Rep Southwest MO Region, said, “Through our conversations with the community, we understood that folks wanted to learn more about what’s going on in their home, how do they make their home more energy efficient, and so we came up with this assessment.”

Holman adds that businesses will be able to access this tool by January.