Spire still asking customers to limit use

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri natural gas company is asking customers to continue to limit usage.

A spokesman for Spire says while current supplies are adequate, the ongoing wintry conditions mean they’re forced to buy additional supplies at higher costs. They’re trying to avoid reaching critical conditions and also hope to limit any cost increases due to emergency natural gas purchases.

Customers are asked to set thermostats as low as they can comfortably handle and to limit the usage time for other natural gas appliances.