Spire reconnecting lines for homes and businesses on Saturday

CARL JUNCTION Mo. — Spire Gas and Energy is working to restore natural gas to customers in the Carl Junction area.

Friday morning Spire’s supplier “Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline”, had a line break which injured one of their employees.

Up to 1,200 homes in the area near Fir Road and Lone Elm were without gas.

Spire says field teams from across Western Missouri were in the area Saturday reconnecting lines for homes and businesses that were impacted.

As of 1:30 P.M, they were restoring service to customers gradually.

The roadway at North Lone Elm will remain closed until Sunday to complete asphalt work.

On Saturday night Spire says their service technicians from across Western Missouri have largely completed the work to restore natural gas service to Carl Junction.

Spire says they were unable to reconnect a vast majority of customers they could not reach.

They are asking customers to call 800-582-1234 and hit one to schedule a reconnection.