SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Some natural gas customers in southwest Missouri will see an increase on their next bill.

The Public Service Commission has approved a hike to the infrastructure system replacement surcharge for Spire Incorporated.

It’s going up from $1.75 to $2.35 – a difference of 59 cents a month.

It goes into effect tomorrow and applies to customers in Jasper, McDonald, Barton, Vernon, Lawrence, and Barry Counties.