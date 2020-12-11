Spire offers financial assistance to Missouri small businesses impacted by pandemic

MISSOURI – Spire is offering a new financial assistance program for active, Missouri small businesses struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With 98% of small businesses impacted financially, the natural gas provider offers up to $500 in assistance,” states Spire’s news release.

“Small businesses are an important part of our community, making up almost half of Missouri’s private sector jobs and playing a significant role in the state’s economy,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri. “We want to do our part to help.”

Spire will begin accepting applications for the new Small Business Pandemic Relief Program the week of December 14.

To receive assistance, a program must:

be an active, Missouri customer in the small general services rate class

be a locally owned business or franchise

complete an online application

If accepted, businesses can receive $100 per month for up to five months. The program will run until September 30, 2021, or until funds are exhausted.

To apply for the program or learn more, visit Spire’s website.