Spire Natural Gas continuing infrastructure improvements in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — A replacement gas line project is in the works for the city of Neosho.

Natural gas company Spire is replacing the bare steel pipes in the ground with plastic ones.

The pipes are more than 50 years old.

It took 2 years for one-third of the town’s pipes to be replaced.

Currently the construction is taking place on Oak Ridge and Hill Street in Neosho and will continue moving south.

Mike Fornelli, Spire Incorporated, said, “It’s been a process for us. We’ve ran into a lot of snags as far as the soil, the rock in the ground and stuff. So, its taken a little while and we’re slowly getting there.”

Fornelli says the project should be complete in 2 years.