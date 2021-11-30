Spire increasing rates for natural gas customers in Southwest Missouri effective immediately

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — Effective immediately, some natural gas customers in southwest Missouri will pay significantly more.

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a rate increase for Spire. That rate has essentially doubled for residents in the company’s western district, including Jasper, Barton, McDonald, Lawrence, Vernon and Barry Counties.

On average, it’s an extra $24 per month. A company spokesperson says the increased cost is connected to both price hikes with “Winter Storm Uri” — as well as increased prices in the current supply.