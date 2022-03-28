St. Louis, MO- Since debuting last spring, Spire’s free online energy assessment tool is projected to have helped Missouri customers save more than $2 million by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The projected savings are based on implemented recommendations for the 8,000 customers who completed the assessment.

The energy assessment tool is available at no cost to Spire Missouri residential customers at spireenergy.com/assessments.

The energy assessment tool provides:

Professional-level insights for homes across Spire’s service territory in Missouri

Interactive home energy reports to show potential money and carbon savings

Recommendations that allow customers to act immediately to see results

The tool is currently only available to residential customers. Once customers establish an account, the energy assessment, on average, takes less than 10 minutes. Upon completion, customers receive a report and rebate recommendations. Customers can also audit multiple properties within one account. The tool launched in April 2021 after customers showed increased interest in energy usage and costs.

“We’re always asking our customers what is important to them,” said Lemartt Holman, Spire energy efficiency representative. “And through our customer research, we learned that customers want to know more about the efficiency of their homes. That is why we introduced this online assessment, because it helps customers better understand how their home is functioning regarding energy consumption and loss.

“The assessment is great for customers who are looking for ways to reduce utility costs.”

The energy assessment tool is also available within My Account, Spire’s online account management tool, at MyAccount.SpireEnergy.com.