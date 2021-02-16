Spire Energy asking customers to reduce usage over next 48 hours

MISSOURI — Spire Energy has put in place an emergency curtailment plan.

This plan is for large industrial and commercial customers and urges them to minimize their usage. Spire is doing this because of the increase supply and demand due to cold temperatures. Western Missouri Spire Energy Vice President and General Manager Steve Mills also says residents need to take precaution on their energy usage as well.

Steve Mills – Spire Energy Western Mo Region Vice President And General Manager, said, “We want all residents to comfortably turn down their thermostats to where they can comfortably tolerate and minimize the use of other natural gas appliances.”

Mills says it is important for people to do this over the next 48 hours so they can help supply more energy to customers.